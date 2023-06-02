Woman orchestrated scheme to wrest control of restaurant from sister-in-law, says judge

SINGAPORE – One of two sisters-in-law who owned a popular vegetarian restaurant in Little India had orchestrated a scheme to make their company insolvent so that she could wrest control of the business from the other woman.

The High Court made this finding in dismissing an application to wind up the company, Gokul Vegetarian Restaurant and Cafe, which is owned by Madam Chandra Maha Lakshmi and her husband’s sister, Madam Rajeswary Sinan.

The application was filed by a creditor who had paid $20,000 to Madam Lakshmi, purportedly in exchange for shares in the company.

In a judgment issued last week, Senior Judge Andrew Ang said it was clear that the winding-up application was not a genuine attempt by the creditor to recover an investment.

Rather, it was motivated by the “collateral and improper purpose” of advancing Madam Lakshmi’s scheme to wrest control of the restaurant from the company and from Madam Rajeswary, he said.

The restaurant was taken over by Gokul-Raas, a company owned by Madam Lakshmi and her husband Rauinderan Sinan, in September 2021.

Gokul Vegetarian was set up in 2003 by Madam Rajeswary and Mr Rauinderan, who were directors and equal shareholders.

Mr Rauinderan later transferred his shares to Madam Lakshmi, who also replaced him as director.

According to Madam Rajeswary, the three initially ran the restaurant in Upper Dickson Road as a “close-knit family business”.

She alleged that from 2017, Madam Lakshmi gained more control over the business.

Madam Rajeswary claimed that when she asked to inspect the accounting and financial records, Madam Lakshmi made counter-accusations against her.

On the other hand, Madam Lakshmi alleged that Madam Rajeswary was “never involved with” the running of the restaurant and would be absent for days and even months at a time.

Madam Lakshmi claimed that her sister-in-law’s allegations of being denied access to the accounts were simply a means of retaliation against a proposal to reduce Madam Rajeswary’s salary.

What was not disputed was that on April 21, 2021, Madam Lakshmi and Mr Rauinderan took steps to remove Madam Rajeswary as a director of Gokul Vegetarian.

Madam Rajeswary challenged her removal and served court papers on Madam Lakshmi on Aug 19, 2021.