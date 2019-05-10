Woman nabbed for allegedly stealing from blind tissue seller

The police have arrested a 64-year-old woman who allegedly stole money from a blind tissue seller at an underpass near Yishun MRT station.

Facebook user Jessica Vincent posted photos on May 1 of a tissue seller and a person who she claimed was the thief.

In her post, Ms Vincent said the tissue seller - who was seated on the floor in the photo and who she said was blind - had been robbed at around 7.20pm near Yishun MRT station the day before.

According to Ms Vincent, a thief snatched the tissue seller's bag of earnings for the day and ran off.

She said that after the tissue seller shouted for help, another woman gave chase but failed to stop the suspect.

Ms Vincent added: "This poor blind lady has been sitting probably the whole day...

"How could any human do this despite how poor one (might) be?"

Yesterday, the police said they received a report on the incident at around 3pm on May 2.

After conducting ground inquiries, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the woman.

They arrested her near Woodlands Street 12 on Wednesday for her suspected involvement in a case of theft from a person.

If found guilty, she can be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.