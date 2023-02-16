Temple accountant who forged cheques worth $200,000 and lost it all in casino jailed

SINGAPORE - A woman was working as an administrative clerk and accountant for the Hong San Temple Association when she forged multiple cheques to misappropriate more than $200,000 in total.

Chinese national Li FanFang, who gambled away all of her ill-gotten gains, had obtained the monies by fraudulently altering the payee portion of the cheques on 16 occasions between April 2019 and March 2020.

Feeling guilty, she wrote an apology letter coming clean with the temple staff on March 10, 2020, and fled to Hong Kong in a bid to evade arrest.

But Li, who has a three-year-old son and is married to a Singaporean, returned to Singapore days later on March 16, as she missed her family.

Following her husband’s advice, she surrendered to the police on March 25 that year.

Li, 32, was sentenced to three years’ jail on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to a forgery charge.

She had been entrusted with the temple’s cheque book while working for the place of worship in Defu Lane 12 near Hougang Avenue 3.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said that the temple’s funds came from donations, and that signatures from officials such as the temple’s secretary and treasurer were needed to disburse cheques from its bank account.

The DPP said: “The accused had a gambling addiction. Some time in 2019, she decided to use the temple’s monies (to gamble). She recalled seeing a pen with erasable ink and was struck with the idea to use it to obtain the temple’s monies through the use of cheques.”

Li then bought such a pen to commit the offences.

From April 27, 2019, to March 10, 2020, she prepared cheques that were made payable to legitimate vendors or companies. The names of these payees were written using the pen.

After obtaining the necessary signatures, Li erased the names of the vendors and companies on the cheques and replaced them with her own name.