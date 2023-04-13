Woman jailed for allowing her bank accounts to receive money from scammers

SINGAPORE - She befriended two men online and entered into an arrangement with them for two of her bank accounts to receive cash, even though she had never met the pair.

The bank accounts later received more than $250,000 in cash.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) told Leng Ai Heong that the men, known only as Paul and Francis, were conmen and that the money transferred to one of the accounts had been proceeds from scams.

The officers told her to stop dealing with funds from unknown sources, but she ignored their advice.

Instead, she went on to allow another three of her accounts to receive more than $124,000 from four scam victims.

Leng, 56, who earned around $4,600 from her offence, was sentenced to nine months’ jail on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in the benefits of criminal conduct.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Foong Ke Hui said Leng befriended Paul over the Internet in 2020.

In 2021, he introduced her to Francis and claimed that Francis was a cryptocurrency trader.

Paul claimed he earned a 5 per cent commission by helping Francis to receive money, and used the cash to buy cryptocurrency.

Paul offered to share the commission with Leng, who agreed to receive and withdraw money with her DBS and POSB accounts.

The bank accounts later received more than $250,000. Both the accounts were frozen in 2021.

CAD officers, who interviewed Leng on Sept 2, 2021, told her to stop dealing with funds from dubious sources.

She ignored the advice and used a Maybank account to receive and withdraw money five days later. From Sept 13, 2021, she used a UOB account for similar transactions.

CAD ordered the Maybank and UOB accounts to be frozen in November 2021.

Leng then opened an account with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) on Dec 23, 2021, and the authorities recorded a statement from her four days later.