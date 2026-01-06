Woman jailed a week for Kpod possession after she did not attend rehabilitation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A woman was given a week’s jail over the possession of Kpods, or etomidate-laced vapes, after she failed to turn up for rehabilitation.

Tang Yu Ling, 23, pleaded guilty to one charge of Kpod possession on Jan 6.

This is the first case of an offender being charged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) with an e-vaporiser-related offence after failing to attend rehabilitation, said the authority on Jan 6.

The court heard that Tang was caught with an etomidate-laced vape in her home on Sept 2, 2025.

She said she bought the device on Telegram and knew that it contained etomidate.

HSA said Tang was fined and placed on a rehabilitation programme in lieu of prosecution.

On Sept 11, 2025, Tang was issued a Notice to Attend Rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health.

The programme, which can be up to six months long, focuses on education, counselling and support to overcome addiction, including individual, group and family sessions.

However, she did not attend her first appointment on Sept 24, and did not inform the authorities that she was unable to attend.

“As she failed to attend rehabilitation despite repeated reminders, HSA proceeded to bring charges against her for possession of etomidate,” said the authority.

When asked by Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh why she did not turn up, Tang said she was sick.

After meting out her sentence, the judge said: “I hope you are aware of how serious your offence is, and that you will stop vaping after this.”

In its Jan 6 statement, HSA said it has been offering mandatory rehabilitation to first-time Kpod offenders to give them a chance to quit their habit with professional support.

“However, offenders, as in the case of Tang, who fail to attend and/or complete their rehabilitation will be charged in court.

“Such etomidate e-vaporiser offenders face a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both.”