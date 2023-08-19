Woman jailed 27 months for defrauding former Workforce Development Agency

Elaine Lee
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
36 min ago

SINGAPORE - A woman was sentenced to 27 months’ jail on Friday for defrauding the former Workforce Development Agency (WDA) related to a funding scheme.

Liu Mei Ying, who was a sole director and shareholder of two training providers – Derma Floral Beauty Academy and Derma Floral Beauty – was on July 3 convicted on 27 fraud-related charges after a trial, the police said on Saturday.

She was also the sole proprietor of Beaux Ex Bellus Trading. The companies are collectively known as Derma Floral Group.

Liu has appealed against the conviction and sentence.

Under WDA’s funding scheme, companies and registered businesses could apply online for training grants to fund their employees’ participation in courses run by approved training providers. The scheme was aimed at encouraging employers to upgrade their employees’ skills by helping to defray training costs.

Between December 2011 and July 2013, Liu instigated her employee, Lau Pin Lin, to carry out a series of fraud in relation to the scheme.

It included deceiving WDA into disbursing $62,983.77 in training grants to Derma Floral Group and two companies that sent their employees for training at Liu’s company. False information about trainees from Liu’s company was submitted to WDA online.

Liu instigated Lau to conceal the fraud by creating sham documents and submitting some of these documents to WDA during its audit of the training grants disbursed to Derma Floral Group.

Lau was convicted on Aug 23, 2019, after pleading guilty to her offences in this series of fraud. On Sept 13, 2019, she was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail.

WDA was reconstructed in 2016 into a new statutory board called Workforce Singapore to focus on jobs and ensuring enterprises can become manpower-lean while remaining competitive.

More On This Topic
Duo allegedly worked together to dupe WDA into disbursing grants totalling over $240k
SkillsFuture Singapore to get enhanced powers to investigate those who abuse its funding

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top