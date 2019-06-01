Woman investigated after making false police reports over man with 'firearms'

SINGAPORE - A woman is being investigated after lodging two false police reports about a man possessing firearms.

Police said in a statement on Saturday (June 1) that they were investigating the 25-year-old after she had used the police e-services website on Monday and Tuesday to post feedback alleging that a man was in possession of firearms.

During investigations, officers from Clementi Police Division detected several inconsistencies in her feedback, said the police.

Preliminary investigations suggested that she had allegedly provided false information to the police.

Anyone convicted of providing any information which he or she knows to be false to a public servant may be jailed up to a year or fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police added that they would like to remind the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with genuine crimes and emergencies than investigating false information.

Those who lodge false reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law, added the police.