Woman gets 11 years' jail in one of Singapore's worst cases of maid abuse

SINGAPORE - A woman who used an array of household items - such as a hammer, chopper, bamboo pole and stone pestle or pounder - to hit her Indonesian maid, causing permanent disfiguration, was sentenced to 11 years jail on Thursday (Aug 1).

Zariah Mohd Ali, 58, was also ordered to compensate the victim with a sum of nearly $55,000. Her jail term is believed to be the longest meted for maid abuse.

Her husband Mohamad Dahlan, 60, was sentenced to 15 months' jail for his role in the abuse, and told to pay the maid $1,000. Both are appealing.

The prosecution had called this one of the worst cases of maid abuse in Singapore.

Zariah was in 2017 found guilty of 12 charges, which included hitting the back of the maid's head and her mouth with a hammer, striking her left ear with a bamboo pole, hitting her forehead with a pestle, stabbing her shoulder with a pair of scissors, slashing her forearm with a chopper, and forcefully pushing her left little finger backwards until it broke.

Her security guard husband was convicted of a single charge of hitting the maid, who was 32 at the time, on the head with the cover of a frying pan at their Woodlands flat some time between June and December 2012.

Related Story Married couple convicted of abusing maid who was ordered to pour hot water on herself

Related Story Couple sentenced to jail for abusing maid, who was caned and forced to eat own vomit