Woman found dead in Sengkang condo; partner faces murder charge

The body of the woman being taken away from the scene yesterday. Residents at the Sengkang condominium had witnessed her arguing with a man before her death.
The body of the woman being taken away from the scene yesterday. Residents at the Sengkang condominium had witnessed her arguing with a man before her death.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Police investigators were seen in the third-floor unit at Esparina Residences where the 43-year-old woman was found dead yesterday.
Police investigators were seen in the third-floor unit at Esparina Residences where the 43-year-old woman was found dead yesterday. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Published
43 min ago

Man said to have also thrown a dog from balcony of couple's third-floor unit, killing it

carawong@sph.com.sg

A 48-year-old man will be charged today with the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman in a Sengkang condominium yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo were known to each other, said the police.

Several residents said they witnessed what happened and added that the man also threw a dog from the balcony of the couple's third-floor unit.

The police received a call for help at 12.07pm at 125 Compassvale Bow, the address of the Esparina Residences condominium.

When they arrived, the woman was found unresponsive in the unit and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Residents told The Straits Times (ST) that the couple lived in a third-floor unit and were often seen walking around holding hands.

The man is Caucasian, while the woman is believed to be from the Philippines, they said.

The couple were seen sitting and talking at their balcony yesterday morning.

At around 11am, an argument broke out, said a maid who lives in an opposite block. She added that the commotion lasted more than 15 minutes.

Alarmed by what she saw, the maid told her employer, who contacted the condo's security officers.

They were later seen approaching the couple's unit.

Other residents also saw what happened, including one who lives in a 15th-floor unit facing the couple's block.

The commotion appeared to die down after a while, then a dog was heard barking.

The man appeared again on the balcony, this time carrying a dog.

A female resident said she saw the man throw the dog over the balcony onto the pavement on the ground floor.

Another resident showed ST a photo of the small, white dog lying in a pool of blood. Several residents said the dog had died.

They added that the couple had been living in the condominium for several years and that a child would occasionally stay with them.

Police investigations are under way.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2020, with the headline 'Woman found dead in Sengkang condo; partner faces murder charge'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content