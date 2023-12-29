Woman fined for letting mosquitos breed in toilet bowl, blames offence on insects

SINGAPORE – A woman was fined $1,400 for allowing mosquitos to breed in her toilet bowl, despite her efforts during a trial to push the blame on the insects.

Koh Ee Sian contested one charge for creating conditions favourable for mosquito breeding in the toilet bowl.

The mosquitoes were found after an inspection at her Housing Board block by National Environment Agency (NEA) officers in May 2022.

District Judge Brenda Chua, in her judgment on the case dated Dec 22, said: “This was a case where the accused operated under the notion that what was left untouched was not her responsibility.

“Going by the accused’s reasoning, this would mean household owners would never be responsible for mosquito breeding, so long as they do not touch the water in receptacles or containers. If that were the case, mosquitoes would be left to breed rampantly in households.”

The judge said Koh had also attempted to absolve her responsibility by blaming the NEA for its failure to inform the public that mosquitoes could breed in a toilet bowl.

“To this, I highlight that NEA’s messaging to the public has been consistent and clear – that is – mosquitoes breed in stagnant water,” she added.

According to the judgment, Koh, who represented herself during the trial, has paid the fine and has also appealed against her conviction and sentence.

The court documents state that two NEA officers went to Koh’s block on May 9, 2022, to inspect the units, following a dengue outbreak in the estate. The location of the block was not mentioned.

They found mosquito breeding in Koh’s master bedroom toilet bowl and a sample was collected in her presence.

A scientific analysis by an Environmental Health Institute analyst found Aedes larvae.

According to the NEA officers who visited Koh’s unit, one of them had asked her for Dettol or Clorox to destroy the breeding.

After she said she did not have either, the officer asked her if she had boiling water. Koh handed a kettle to the officers, but one of them had to boil the water on her own as Koh said she is a Buddhist and does not kill animals.

The officer then poured the hot water into the toilet bowl and asked Koh to flush it 15 to 30 minutes later.

Koh said during the trial that after she moved into the unit on May 6, 2022, she used only the kitchen toilet.