Woman fined $6,000 for failing to declare more than $135,000 in cash while leaving Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old woman was fined $6,000 on Wednesday (Feb 19) for failing to declare that she was carrying more than $135,000 in cash while attempting to leave Singapore.

The police said in a statement that it was alerted on March 9 last year that a woman had been carrying cash in excess of $20,000 at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Investigations revealed that Madam Kim Kwang Hye had been carrying Australian currency worth more than $135,000 while attempting to leave Singapore, and had failed to report the cash movement.

She was convicted under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, and fined $6,000.

The police issued a reminder of the statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding $20,000 - or its equivalent in foreign currency - into or out of Singapore.

Failure to do so constitutes an offence, it said. Convictions carry a fine of up to $50,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.