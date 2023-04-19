Woman fined $5k after stalking ex-girlfriend over 2 months, breaching protection orders

SINGAPORE - Unable to accept their relationship was over, a woman relentlessly stalked her former girlfriend over two months and breached two protection orders against her.

The 31-year-old offender pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and was fined $5,000 on Wednesday.

The victim, 25, cannot be named due to a gag order.

In April 2021, the offender got into a romantic relationship with the victim, who broke up with her five months later.

The offender could not accept this and wanted to continue their relationship.

However, the victim told her former girlfriend she no longer wanted to stay in touch and stopped responding to the latter’s attempts to contact her.

The victim also blocked her from Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said since the break-up, the offender called and sent numerous messages and emails to the victim almost every day.

Even after being blocked from the victim’s social media and messaging platforms, the offender created new accounts and different email addresses to contact her.

She also called the victim multiple times a day, which made it hard for the younger woman to use her phone.

On Sept 14, 2021, at around 11.30pm, the victim was on her way home when she saw the offender waiting for her at her flat’s void deck.

The victim tried to avoid the offender, who insisted on talking to her.

After talking for a while, the victim wanted to go home but the woman physically restrained her and pulled her away from the lift lobby.

The victim wanted to call the police but the older woman kept trying to snatch her phone.