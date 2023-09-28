Woman fined $2k after she lied to cops she was robbed

SINGAPORE – Wanting to maintain a good working relationship with an executive chef at her workplace, a waitress told the man she would lend him $6,700 which he had requested, even though she did not want to do so.

Joyce Tan Hwee Leng then cooked up a tale, claiming that two men had robbed her of the money and even made a police report about the purported incident.

On Thursday, Tan, 35, pleaded guilty to giving false information to the authorities and was fined $2,000.

The case is the third one reported in The Straits Times in September, involving offenders who lied to the authorities.

The court heard that the executive chef had asked Tan for the loan on or around March 14.

She called the man at around 8.20pm two days later on March 16, asking him to meet her near her home to collect the money.

He agreed but subsequently told her that he would get the cash from her at their workplace the next day.

Tan then went out to smoke near Block 504C Yishun Street 51 later that night.

At around 10.20pm, she called the police and lied that she was robbed by two men who had approached her for a cigarette.

She told the police: “They pointed what looked like a small knife and took my money.”

Two police officers arrived at the scene soon after and Tan continued with her lies, claiming that the two “robbers” were either Malay or Indian and were around 20 to 30 years old.

She also claimed that they were wearing blue masks.