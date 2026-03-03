Woman faces over 20 charges after allegedly having sex with at least one underage boy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Between March and September 2023, the woman allegedly asked an underage boy to send her nude pictures of himself and he complied.

SINGAPORE – A woman has been handed more than 20 charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual activities with at least one underage boy over multiple occasions in 2023.

It cannot be determined for now if this case involved more than one purported victim , as all information involving the boy mentioned or any others has been redacted from court documents.

The case involving the 40-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, was mentioned in a district court on March 2 .

There is also a gag order involving the details of a certain school, said to be linked to her case.

The woman faces 26 charges in total for offences including procuring an obscene act from a minor, having sex with an underage boy and performing an act that could obstruct the course of justice.

Each sex-related charge is said to involve one boy, who was below 16 years old at the time.

Within that same period, she is also accused of engaging in a video-call with a male minor while both of them were bathing.

The woman allegedly had sexual intercourse with an underage boy in a car in early March 2023.

She is accused of committing similar offences with at least one male minor over multiple occasions between April and September that year.

Between Oct 25 and 26, 2024, the woman allegedly performed an act that could obstruct the course of justice by deleting several text messages from an unnamed device.

Details about these messages were not disclosed in court documents, which also did not disclose her occupation at the time.

The pre-trial conference for her case will be held in April.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to find out more about the case.

This is not the first case in recent months involving a woman accused of engaging in sexual acts with an underage boy.

In an unrelated case in July 2025, a 34-year-old woman was charged with offences including performing a sexual act on an underage boy and of harassment.

The female primary school teacher allegedly committed sexual acts on the minor in 2019. The boy, who was one of her students, was between 13 and 14 years old at the time.

In an earlier statement, MOE told ST that she has been suspended from duty since March 2024 and is no longer teaching at any school.

The younger woman, who also cannot be named due to a gag order, is expected to plead guilty on March 26.