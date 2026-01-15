Woman faces 7 charges after allegedly throwing human waste on parapet of Marsiling HDB block

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Since Christmas Day in 2025 , a woman has allegedly been repeatedly throwing human waste on the parapet of an HDB block in Marsiling Rise.

Viona Teo Kee Liok, 63, was charged on Jan 15 with seven counts of being a public nuisance.

According to charge sheets, Teo’s first alleged act took place on Dec 25, 2025, at around 4.25am, when she caused annoyance to a man by throwing human waste on a parapet at Block 131 Marsiling Rise.

She is accused of repeating the act four more times on Dec 27, New Year’s Day, Jan 9 and Jan 11.

Teo also allegedly threw food waste on the same parapet on three occasions.

The reasons for her alleged actions were not stated in court documents.

She has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination, and her case will be heard again on Jan 29.

Those convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000 or both.