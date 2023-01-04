Woman convicted of maid abuse after attempting to cover victim’s bruises with make-up

SINGAPORE - A woman who abused her domestic helper applied foundation to the victim’s face to cover up some bruises when police officers arrived at her home.

Deepakala Chandra Secharan’s offences came to light when a policeman later noticed the victim, Ms Eni Agustin, had thick foundation on her face.

The bruises resurfaced when Ms Eni wiped away the make-up. She then told the officers about her ordeal.

On Wednesday, District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong convicted Deepakala, 38, of three counts of assault involving Ms Eni following a trial.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Yang Ziliang and Chong Ee Hsiun said Ms Eni started working at Deepakala’s Woodlands flat on Dec 9, 2019.

She was abused 16 days later when she mixed up some cutlery while placing them in a kitchen drawer. Deepakala became angry when she saw this and repeatedly poked Ms Eni’s forehead with her index finger, causing a scratch.

On April 23, 2020, she used a wooden clothes hanger to hit Ms Eni until it broke. The next day, Deepakala flew into a rage when the maid could not find masking tape.

The prosecutors said: “The accused then took a nearly depleted roll of masking tape... and hit the victim’s forehead with it.”

She then asked Ms Eni how long it would take her to clean a pathway in the flat. When the maid replied it would take her 30 minutes, Deepakala got angry and slapped Ms Eni’s cheeks multiple times.

She stopped only after her husband separated the pair. Deepakala later hit the maid’s right arm and back with a stick.

On April 25, 2020, Ms Eni was hanging laundry from a kitchen window on the eighth storey when another maid in a lower unit saw her.

The DPPs said the other maid gestured to ask why Ms Eni had bruises on her face, and Ms Eni replied by demonstrating a motion of hitting oneself to indicate her employer had hit her.