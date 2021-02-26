Woman convicted of abusing Myanmar maid, who was left with bruises and hearing loss

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old woman was on Friday (Feb 26) convicted of two counts of abusing her maid, in attacks which left the Myanmar national with bruises and the loss of hearing in her left ear.

Both incidents occurred in 2017 at Gayathri Iyer's home at the Pebble Bay condominium in Tanjong Rhu Road.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse convicted the Singaporean of two maid abuse charges after a trial.

She was, however, acquitted of two other counts of maid abuse as the judge found that the maid's evidence in these instances had not been "unusually convincing".

Gayathri is represented by lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu and her bail was set at $15,000.

She will be sentenced on March 17.

For each count of assaulting a maid, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $7,500.