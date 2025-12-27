Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman charged with vandalism over incident at The Salvation Army in Upper Bukit Timah Road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dianna Ong, who was charged on Dec 27 at the State Courts, will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

Dianna Ong, who was charged on Dec 27 at the State Courts, will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG

Andrew Wong

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old Chinese Australian woman has been

charged with vandalism

over an incident which happened on Christmas Day at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army.

Dianna Ong, who was charged on Dec 27 at the State Courts, will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted to the incident at about 9.15am on Dec 25.

Officers found

offensive words written with red spray paint on the premises

and on properties belonging to Praisehaven - The Salvation Army.

A can of red spray paint was found at the premises, which includes a thrift store, and seized as a case exhibit.

At least three parked vehicles and two walls were covered with large sheets of red and yellow cloth in images uploaded on Instagram page Sgfollowsall at about 2pm on Dec 25.

According to The Salvation Army’s William Booth Corps Family & Friends Facebook page, a Christmas Day service was held at the premises at 10aam.

Police identified a suspect after conducting enquiries and with the aid of police cameras. Officers from Jurong then arrested the suspect within five hours of the report.

In their statement, police said they take a very serious view of such acts, and added that offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Ong’s case will be back in court on Jan 9, 2026 for further mention.

Those convicted of vandalism may be fined up to $2,000, and could face a sentence of up to three years’ jail.

Offenders may also receive no less than three strokes, and not more than eight strokes, of the cane. Women are not liable for caning under the law.

More on this topic
Woman arrested after graffiti found on walls, vehicles at Salvation Army premises in Bukit Timah
St Joseph’s Church evacuated: Other recent incidents linked to places of worship in Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.