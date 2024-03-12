Woman charged with cheating claimed to have Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale

SINGAPORE – A woman, accused of offering Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale online but became uncontactable after receiving payments, was charged with cheating on March 12.

Singaporean Foo Mei Qi, 29, allegedly duped a woman into transferring $350 on Sept 13, 2023, according to court documents.

Foo is said to have deceived the woman into believing that she had tickets for sale to the American pop star’s opening show on March 2.

Foo is believed to be linked to other similar cases involving losses of more than $24,000.

The police said on March 11 that between March 3 and 7, officers received reports from multiple people who were allegedly cheated by a netizen selling Taylor Swift concert tickets on online marketplace Carousell.

Upon receiving the payments via PayNow or bank transfer, she failed to deliver the concert tickets and became uncontactable, the police added.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the woman’s identity and arrested her on March 11.

Foo’s case has been adjourned to March 19.

If convicted of cheating, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

She is one of several people who have been arrested over alleged offences linked to Swift’s shows in Singapore.

Three men were nabbed for allegedly helping four others sneak into the event on March 4 without tickets.

Yang Chenguang, 29, and Li Xiao Wei, 45, both Chinese nationals, were charged on March 6, and are accused of helping three of the trespassers.

Yang is accused of speaking to a security guard at a Singapore Sports Hub entrance to cause a distraction.

Meanwhile, Li allegedly held on to a turnstile to allow Shangguan Linmo, Hu Zhijun and Yang Junhao in.

The men’s cases will be mentioned again in court on March 13.

The Singapore leg of Swift’s Eras Tour wrapped up with her sixth show on March 9.

She was the first female act to headline six shows at the National Stadium, and more than 368,000 people had streamed through the doors over the week of concerts.

Singapore was her only stop in South-east Asia.