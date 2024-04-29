Woman charged over TikTok videos said to show her chanting gang slogans

SINGAPORE – A woman was charged on April 29 over TikTok videos in which she allegedly chanted gang slogans and made hand gestures to show her purported affiliation to a secret society.

Nur Syafiqa Abdullah, 22, was charged with four counts of acting as a secret society member. She is accused of committing the offences over multiple occasions in 2023.

She was in a Sengkang flat in May that year when she allegedly chanted a gang slogan during a live streaming session on the social media platform.

Nur is accused of committing a similar offence in the same flat the following month.

In mid-July, she was in East Court Park when she allegedly recorded a video of herself chanting a gang slogan while making hand gestures linked to secret society members.

She is said to have uploaded the clip on her TikTok account soon after.

In late July, she allegedly committed a similar offence at Clarke Quay.

The police said on April 28 that they have zero tolerance towards secret society activities. “Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.”

Nur’s case has been adjourned to May 27.

If convicted, she can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000 for each charge under the Societies Act.