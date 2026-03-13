Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman charged over ill-treating 2 children at pre-school

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Shaffiq Alkhatib

SINGAPORE – A woman allegedly ill-treated two children at a pre-school on different days in April 2025.

She was charged with two counts of child abuse on March 13.

Court documents stated that the children were under the 58-year-old woman’s “custody, charge or care”, but did not disclose any further information about the woman.

There is a gag order on information about the children, and The Straits Times is not naming the woman as doing so could lead to a disclosure of their identities.

The woman is accused of slapping a five-year-old girl’s head twice on April 8, 2025.

Three days later, the woman allegedly pulled a four-year-old boy’s arms.

Her case will be mentioned again in court on April 10.

