Woman charged over ill-treating 2 children at pre-school
SINGAPORE – A woman allegedly ill-treated two children at a pre-school on different days in April 2025.
She was charged with two counts of child abuse on March 13.
Court documents stated that the children were under the 58-year-old woman’s “custody, charge or care”, but did not disclose any further information about the woman.
There is a gag order on information about the children, and The Straits Times is not naming the woman as doing so could lead to a disclosure of their identities.
The woman is accused of slapping a five-year-old girl’s head twice on April 8, 2025.
Three days later, the woman allegedly pulled a four-year-old boy’s arms.
Her case will be mentioned again in court on April 10.