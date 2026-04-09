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Woman charged after she allegedly had sex with underage boy multiple times

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Foo Jin Wen was charged with two counts of sexual penetration involving the minor, who was 15 years old at the time.

Foo Jin Wen was charged with two counts of sexual penetration involving the minor, who was 15 years old at the time.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

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SINGAPORE – A woman allegedly had sex with an underage boy on multiple occasions in October 2025.

On April 9, Foo Jin Wen, 30, was charged with two counts of sexual penetration involving the minor, who was 15 years old at the time.

According to court documents, she allegedly had sexual intercourse with the teenager on four occasions in a Yishun Housing Board flat in October 2025.

He is also said to have sexually penetrated her in the same unit that month.

Court documents did not disclose how Foo was linked to the minor.

Her case will be mentioned again in court on May 7.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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Sex offences

Crimes against children/minors

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.