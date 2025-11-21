Woman charged after she allegedly abused a baby and a toddler under her care

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 32-year-old Singaporean was charged with two counts of ill-treating a child.

SINGAPORE – A woman appeared in a district court on Nov 21 after she allegedly abused two boys – an eight-month-old baby and a 16-month-old toddler – under her care.

The 32-year-old Singaporean, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the boys, was charged with two counts of ill-treating a child.

Details about the location of her alleged crimes have been redacted from court documents, which also did not disclose any information about her relationship with the children.

On Aug 13, 2024, she allegedly hit the toddler once while feeding milk to him.

She is also accused of hitting his right palm and pushing his head.

She allegedly hit the younger child’s head on Sept 25, 2024.

She is also said to have carried the baby up from the floor before placing him down with excessive force.

Court documents did not say how her alleged offences were detected.

Her case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 19.

For each count of ill-treating a child, an offender can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000 or both.

There have been several recent cases of child abuse.

On Nov 20, a 36-year-old woman was hauled to court after she allegedly ill-treated three children under her care.

She was working as a pre-school teacher when she allegedly force-fed a one-year-old child until she vomited on Sept 23, 2024.

Two days later, the woman allegedly stuffed a bib into an eight-month-old baby’s mouth and put a blanket over the child’s face.

That day, she also allegedly ill-treated a third child, who was 10 months old, by hitting the child on the right hand.

The woman’s case is pending.

Separately, a 35-year-old woman was sentenced to six months’ jail on Oct 28 after she pleaded guilty to ill-treating a child in July 2024.

She was working as a programme staff at a care service provider for kindergarten children when she flew into a rage and ill-treated three victims aged four and five years old.

Among other things, she grabbed a five-year-old boy’s arm with one hand, pulled him to the side and flung away his chair.

Both women cannot be named due to a gag order.