Woman charged after allegedly telling daughter to drop rape case against stepfather

The man was the mother’s husband at the time, with the woman additionally accused of telling her daughter that she would give her anything she wanted.

SINGAPORE – A woman allegedly told her daughter to drop an aggravated rape case involving her stepfather so that they could be “one happy family again”.

On Feb 4, the 34-year-old woman was charged with three counts of performing an act that could pervert the court of justice.

All parties linked to this case cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, whose information has been redacted from court documents.

The documents also did not disclose the outcome of the man’s aggravated rape case.

On June 23, 2022, the mother allegedly instructed her daughter to tell the police that the latter had given a false statement against the man, who was then under investigation for aggravated rape.

The next day, the mother allegedly relayed the man’s directions for the daughter.

The mother is accused of telling her daughter to inform the “DPPs” that the daughter wished to drop the case and that she had given a “false statement” to the police.

Court documents stated that in early 2023, the mother allegedly told her daughter if the latter were to drop the case, it would be “like (she had given a) false statement to the police, the penalty would only be two years at a ‘girls’ home’.”

The woman is also accused of telling her daughter that the latter would remain in a “girls’ home for only about two years” while the man would face a “lengthy imprisonment of roughly 20 to 30 years”.

The woman purportedly told her daughter that when she was eventually released from the home, they could be “one happy family again”.

The mother also allegedly told her daughter that she would give her anything she wanted.

The mother’s pre-trial conference will take place on March 11.

For each count of performing an act that could pervert the course of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.