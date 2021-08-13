Woman caught on video not wearing a mask at MBS gets lawyer at last minute

In a sudden turn of events yesterday, a lawyer turned up in court to represent Phoon Chiu Yoke, 54, just as she was expected to plead guilty.

Mr Amos Cai from Yuen Law showed up to represent Phoon, who faces 22 charges for multiple offences, many relating to breaching Covid-19 regulations.

He spoke to Phoon just before the hearing and was able to confirm his appointment as her lawyer.

During the hearing, he told the court that he had been engaged by Phoon's family and had arranged to speak to her the next morning to take her instructions.

He asked for an adjournment of two to three weeks.

District Judge Carol Ling said the case would be fixed for a pre-trial conference in the afternoon the next day so that Mr Cai could update the court on the situation after speaking to Phoon.

Phoon, who has been in remand since her bail was revoked on July 24, appeared via video link dressed in a black-and-white T-shirt. She wore a mask that was pulled down to her chin.

Mr Cai attempted to get her out on bail, telling the court that she had "many medical injuries". These included a broken foot, a dislocated ankle, an injured knee that was recently aggravated, a spinal injury and previous head concussions.

He said Phoon suffered some of the injuries during her service in the military and that the Singapore Armed Forces would have the reports.

Mr Cai also said that on July 6, Phoon suddenly understood the severity of the charges she was facing. That was also the day her bail was initially increased to $12,000. He added that she has not committed any offence since then.

He said her bail was revoked only after this, on July 24.

The prosecution objected to offering bail, noting that nothing new had been raised. Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim said the issue of bail had already been dealt with on Aug 4, and that Phoon had made a similar application, raising the same points.

The judge said no bail was to be offered.

Phoon, who had remained unrepresented up to this point, indicated through Mr Cai that she still intended to plead guilty. The lawyer said he was engaged for the purposes of mitigation and sentencing.

Phoon made headlines in May after she was caught on video not wearing a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and arguing with a safe distancing ambassador.

She first appeared in court last year after allegedly failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth at all times at Newton hawker centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8 during the circuit breaker period.

She faces other charges for allegedly failing to wear a mask in public places on multiple occasions between Dec 2 last year and June 25.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.