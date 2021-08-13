Woman caught on video not wearing a mask expected to plead guilty on Sept 6

SINGAPORE - A woman who is accused of failing to wear a mask on numerous occasions in public is expected to plead guilty in a district court on Sept 6.

This emerged following Phoon Chiu Yoke's pre-trial conference on Friday (Aug 13).

Phoon made headlines in May when she was captured on video not wearing a mask at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort and arguing with a safe distancing ambassador.

The 54-year-old Singaporean, who is now in remand, was initially expected to plead guilty to her charges on Thursday. But in a sudden turn of events, lawyer Amos Cai from Yuen Law turned up in court to represent her.

He told District Judge Carol Ling that her family had engaged him. The case was then adjourned to a later date.

Phoon currently faces 22 charges for various offences, including multiple counts of failing to wear a mask in public places.

She first appeared in court last year after she allegedly failed to have a mask over her nose and mouth "at all times" at Newton hawker centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8, during the circuit breaker period.

She left Singapore for Britain soon after that alleged offence.

She returned to Singapore on June 28 last year and had to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at MBS until July 12.

The court heard that she allegedly left her hotel room at MBS between 8.07pm and 8.23pm on June 28.

Phoon is said to have loitered around various places in the hotel and is accused of failing to wear a mask while doing so.

Following this, she allegedly failed to wear a mask when she was at public places such as MBS, outside the State Courts building, at Clarke Quay Central and at Bras Basah Complex on multiple occasions between Dec 2 last year and May 24 this year.

Phoon was out on bail when she allegedly failed to have on a mask at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel on June 25.

A month later, she was handed her latest charge related to this incident and her bail of $12,000 was revoked. She was then taken into custody.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.