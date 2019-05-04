Woman arrested for 'cheating' $50k from multiple victims

SINGAPORE - A woman suspected of multiple cases of cheating worth $50,000 has been arrested.

Police said on Saturday (May 4) that they received numerous reports of cheating between April 27 and May 1.

In these cases, the 31-year-old woman would ask for loans from her victims, promising them an interest of between $200 and $300 for every 15 days.

She would then fail to deliver the interest and become uncontactable after she had received the money.

Police said she cheated a total of $50,000.

Officers from the Central Police Division established her identity and arrested her on Thursday.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined, police said.