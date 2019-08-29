Woman arrested for allegedly using stranger's credit card on $700 shopping spree

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (Aug 29) for allegedly using a stranger's credit card on a shopping spree.

The police said a man filed a report on March 1 after he lost his credit card.

The card was later used to make several unauthorised transactions amounting to more than $700 at retail outlets.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department carried out follow-up investigations and identified the woman. She was arrested in Toa Payoh Lorong 3 on Thursday.

The police also seized cosmetic products that the woman allegedly bought using the man's credit card, as well as receipts of the unauthorised transactions.

The woman is expected to be charged in court on Friday.

If convicted of cheating, she could be punished with a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

In their statement, the police reminded members of the public to be vigilant and safeguard their belongings in public.

They also advised merchants and sales staff to adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card or debit card transactions.

They should look out for the name and security features on the card face and contact their processing bank immediately for advice if they detect anything suspicious.

Those who lose their credit card or debit card should call their banks immediately, police said.

Cardholders are also urged to adopt measures to prevent unauthorised use of their cards, police added.

They should opt for an SMS notification to be sent to their mobile phones should charges be incurred on their credit or debit card.

They should check their bank statements and alert the bank to any discrepancies or fraudulent charges immediately, as well as refrain from giving their card details to strangers.