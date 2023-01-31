Woman arrested for allegedly importing counterfeit perfumes, apparel worth over $47k

SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old woman who allegedly tried to bring into Singapore more than 600 counterfeit items with a street value of more than $47,000 has been arrested.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers on Jan 15 intercepted a batch of goods consisting of more than 50 bottles of perfume from a foreign country, said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

After Singapore Customs and the police were alerted, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department launched an investigation and conducted raids at several locations in Singapore. The woman was then arrested.

During the 14-hour operation, officers seized more than 600 pieces of alleged trademark-infringing goods, including perfumes, apparel and stationery sets, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Trade Marks Act, those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

The statement said: “The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that the importation, distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

“The police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.”