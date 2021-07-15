39-year-old woman arrested for murder after death of man with multiple wounds in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A dispute on Thursday (July 15) outside a home in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 ended with a 51-year-old man killed and the arrest of a 39-year-old woman.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that the pair knew each other.

When officers arrived at the scene, both were found with multiple wounds. They were taken to hospital but the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman is warded for medical treatment and will be charged in court on July 16 with murder, the police said.

The offence carries the death penalty.