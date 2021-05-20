Woman arguing about use of mask in video at MBS has pending charge

Phoon Chiu Yoke is contesting an earlier criminal charge for not donning a mask.
Phoon Chiu Yoke is contesting an earlier criminal charge for not donning a mask.
Court Correspondent
  • Published
    37 min ago

The woman seen in a viral clip refusing to don a mask while at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Saturday is already facing a criminal charge over a similar offence allegedly committed last year.

According to court documents obtained by The Straits Times yesterday, Phoon Chiu Yoke allegedly failed to wear a mask over her nose and mouth "at all times" at Newton Hawker Centre between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8 last year.

The 53-year-old was charged with an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

She was accused of committing the offence during the circuit breaker period imposed between April 7 and June 1 last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Phoon is contesting the charge and the trial will take place next Monday.

She made the headlines this month after a video showed her arguing with a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) at MBS.

In the clip, an SDA can be seen trying to convince her to put on a mask.

Phoon questions the SDA on whether she has a "badge".

She is heard saying: "If you have no badge, why are you asking me to do something? Who are you representing?"

When the SDA replies that she represents MBS, Phoon says: "That's what you say. I can say that I'm a police (officer)."

Phoon is believed to be involved in other similar instances where she was seen in various buildings and establishments without a mask on.

At the end of the clip, Phoon can be seen clutching a mask which she slides into her pocket.

In an earlier statement, police said they received a call about the incident at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

Phoon is believed to be involved in other similar instances where she was seen in various buildings and establishments without a mask on.

There are at least two other videos circulating, showing her in public places without a mask on.

One of the videos was supposedly taken at VivoCity in February this year, while the other was at Clarke Quay Central in December last year.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 20, 2021, with the headline 'Woman arguing about use of mask in video at MBS has pending charge'. Subscribe
Topics: 