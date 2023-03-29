Woman and teenage boy charged over Bugis attack; he had warrant of arrest against him

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old youth, accused of committing assault in 2021, already had a warrant of arrest against him when he allegedly took part in an attack in the Bugis area on Monday.

He was initially charged in court in 2022 and was released on bail. The warrant was later issued against him when he jumped bail.

He cannot be named as he was just 17 years old when he allegedly committed his earlier offences in July 2021. People below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The Indonesian teenager and a woman identified as Norliana Hazuliani, 23, were each handed an assault charge on Wednesday.

The pair and one Mohammad Ghufran Sinarfadhli, 22, allegedly used a serrated knife to attack a man at the Rest Bugis Hotel in Jalan Kubor at around 11.30am on Monday.

The pair’s cases have been adjourned to April 5 while Ghufran is expected to be charged on Thursday.

For using a weapon to assault another person, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Norliana, who is Singaporean, cannot be caned as she is a woman.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the police said that officers were alerted to the case shortly before noon on Monday.

A police spokesman added: “Officers (arrived at) the scene and discovered blood stains in a hotel room. A...woman was found with lacerations and was taken conscious to (a) hospital.

“She was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means with common intention and suspected drug-related offences.”

Through ground enquiries and with the help of images from devices such as closed-circuit television cameras, officers from Central Police Division managed to establish the identities of the people involved in the case and conducted a manhunt.

Officers then arrested three men and a second woman within 24 hours of the report.

In unrelated cases, the teenager allegedly took part in an unlawful assembly with four other people at Block 99C, Lorong 2 Toa Payoh at around 2pm on July 25, 2021.

He is also accused of kicking another man’s chest at the block of flats that day.