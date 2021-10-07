Woman allegedly tried to bribe cop with $100 after getting caught flouting Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - A woman who allegedly flouted Covid-19 regulations purportedly tried to bribe a police officer to not take enforcement action against her.

Chen Yuanyuan, 28, was drunk in public when she also allegedly assaulted two officers by kicking their legs.

The Chinese national was charged on seven counts on Thursday (Oct 7), including two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, one under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and two under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

She was allegedly drunk in public on Jan 8 and kicked two police officers who had approached her.

On Feb 24, she allegedly flouted Covid-19 regulations by leaving her place of residence to attend a gathering of more than eight people at an apartment unit at Pemimpin Drive.

It was past midnight when the police caught her celebrating Chinese New Year at the apartment with 14 others.

Chen then allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with $100 to not take enforcement action against her.

The officer rejected the bribe and referred the case to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

In a separate incident on June 21, Chen allegedly threatened to injure a man with a kitchen knife.

She has been offered bail of $15,000 and is set to return to court on Nov 5.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CPIB said Singapore takes a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

Anyone who is convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

Those who voluntarily cause hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duties may be jailed for up to seven years and fined and caned.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.