Woman allegedly linked to false salary declarations to MOM given discharge amounting to acquittal

SINGAPORE – A director allegedly linked to the largest and most-extensive case involving false declarations investigated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to date has had all 49 of her charges compounded for $147,000.

Fathimunnisa Mohamed Abdul Jaleel, 39, a director at firms including MES Group Holdings and Mini Environment Service, was then given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on Sept 28.

This means, the Singaporean, who had been accused of multiple offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, cannot be charged again with them.

Under the law, only certain offences can be compounded. Compounding an offence requires an agreement to have the matter compensated, usually with a payment or an apology.

In a statement to The Straits Times last Friday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers said: “Pursuant to representations from counsel, which highlighted... the accused’s low culpability in comparison to the other accused persons, the Ministry of Manpower and the prosecution agreed to compound the matter at a sum of $147,000.”

In August, three firms including Mini Environment Service were fined and four of their former directors were jailed over a ruse that ran from 2009 to 2019.

These eight parties faced 553 charges in total for offences including false declaration of employment, false declaration of salaries, illegally employing foreigners without valid work passes and excessive overtime hours.

The three firms and four Singaporean men were convicted in August over multiple offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Employment Act.

Under the ruse, the three companies under property and logistics solutions company MES Group –Mini Environment Service, Labourtel Management Corporation and MES Logistics – could hire more foreign employees than they would otherwise have qualified for, said MOM in an earlier statement.

As a result, the companies made significant profits over the years.

For instance, Labourtel, the operator of four foreign worker dormitories, made more than $6 million while MES Logistics, which provided transport services for materials and workers, made over $4 million.

The ruse involved the submission of 111 false salary declarations linked to work permit and S Pass applications or renewals to MOM.

The affected workers then had to return the difference between their inflated declared monthly salaries and their actual earnings in cash.

The prosecution said the returned monies amounted to approximately more than $1 million for Mini Environment Service, $508,200 for Labourtel and $78,000 for MES Logistics.