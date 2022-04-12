Woman admits working with insurance agent to try to cheat Manulife with false claim

SINGAPORE - A financial services manager worked together with an insurance agent to try to cheat insurance firm Manulife of $1,128.57 by submitting a fraudulent claim.

Silver Huang Hsin Tian, 27, who was a manager at the time, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (April 12) to a cheating charge.

The court heard that the money was not disbursed after Manulife conducted a check.

At the time of the offence in 2020, Huang was working with Pias, a broker firm that deals in insurance. Her job scope included selling insurance policies from different companies to third parties.

She committed the offence with an alleged accomplice, Patricia Quek Puay Yi, now 40, who was then working with insurance firm AIA Singapore.

Court documents stated that both women were insurance agents at the time, but The Straits Times could not find their names on the General Insurance Association's website on Tuesday. Quek's case is still pending.

The court heard that Quek was at a hotel on June 29, 2020, when she tripped over a barricade rope, fell and injured her right foot.

Three days later, Huang received a text from her on messaging platform WhatsApp, stating that she wished to get an "accidental plan".

Huang then told Quek that she dealt with insurance policies under Manulife and the older woman expressed her interest in them.

Quek signed the documents for a Manulife insurance policy on July 3 that year and Huang submitted them to the firm.

According to court documents, both women knew that Quek's injuries pre-dated her application for the Manulife policy.

Despite this, Huang told Quek in a WhatsApp conversation that she could "just try" to claim under the policy and "see what (happens)".

The Manulife policy came into effect on July 15, 2020, and Quek had surgery on her right foot five days later. She was hospitalised until July 24 that year.

The next day, she told Huang that she was discharged.