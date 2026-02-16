Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of throwing human waste onto a parapet of a Housing Board flat has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for all seven of her charges.

Ms Viona Teo Kee Liok , 63, can still be prosecuted for the same crimes if relevant information or evidence emerges later.

Without revealing details, the prosecution applied for the discharge and District Judge Carol Ling granted it on Feb 16.

In January, Ms Teo was charged with seven counts of causing annoyance to a resident of a unit at Block 131 Marsiling Rise.

She was accused of committing the offences between Dec 25, 2025, and Jan 12, 2026.

She had allegedly thrown human waste onto the parapet of the resident’s unit four times, food waste at the same place twice, as well as both food and human waste once.

Those convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000 or both.