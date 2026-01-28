Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman accused of spitting water at train passenger charged with being a public nuisance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sabrina Han Meizhen is accused of spitting water at a female passenger, causing annoyance to the latter and other members of the public.

Sabrina Han Meizhen is accused of spitting water at a female passenger, causing annoyance to the latter and other members of the public.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SUMMERYEOW0573/INSTAGRAM

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A woman believed to be the person seen in a viral video spitting water while on an MRT train has been charged with being a public nuisance.

Sabrina Han Meizhen, 37, was charged in a district court on Jan 28. She is accused of spitting water at a female passenger, causing annoyance to the latter and other members of the public.

Han allegedly committed the offence at Choa Chu Kang MRT station shortly before 8am on Jan 16.

On Jan 28, she was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination, and her case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 11.

The video shows a woman taking swigs of water from a plastic bottle before spitting out the liquid several times, causing other passengers to move away from her.

For being a public nuisance, an offender can be fined up to $2,000.

More on this topic
Woman faces 7 charges after allegedly throwing human waste on parapet of Marsiling HDB block
Jail for man who touched himself on train, flicked bodily fluid on female passenger

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

See more on

Singapore courts

Crime

MRT

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.