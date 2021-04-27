Woman accused of pressing heated iron repeatedly on domestic helper's arm to be charged

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old woman will be charged on Wednesday (April 28) with causing hurt to her former Indonesian domestic helper.

She is accused of pressing a heated iron on her domestic helper's right arm repeatedly, as well as hitting her eyes with her fists and clothes hangers.

The alleged abuse took place between February and October last year, police said in a statement on Tuesday (April 27).

The abuse was reported on Oct 30 last year, said the police without specifying who lodged the report.

The domestic worker had returned to Indonesia at the time but later came back to Singapore to assist with investigations.

The woman will face one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, and two counts of voluntarily causing hurt.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, an offender faces jail of up to seven years and a fine or caning.

Voluntarily causing hurt entails jail of up to three years and a fine of up to $5,000.

As the offences involve a domestic worker, each of these charges carries enhanced penalties of twice the maximum punishment. However, women cannot be caned.

"The police will not hesitate to take action against errant employers and ensure they are dealt with firmly," said the police.