Woman accused of murdering father to be remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of murdering her father in a Sengkang flat will be held in remand for three more weeks for psychiatric observation.

The case involving Tan Qiu Yan, 31, who appeared in court on Friday, will be adjourned to Dec 2.

Tan is accused of murdering her father Tan Ah Bang, 67, some time between 8pm on Nov 3 and 5.25am on Nov 4 in a flat on the 15th storey of Block 190A Rivervale Drive.

In earlier statements, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received calls for assistance at about 5.30am on Nov 4.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit,” said the police.

He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic, and police arrested Tan at the scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene last week, five police vehicles, including three cars and a forensics van, were parked near the Housing Board block.

A police cordon was set up outside a 15th-storey unit, and officers were seen speaking to neighbours.

Three policemen were also seen raking through waste at a rubbish chute on the ground floor with the help of three cleaners.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.