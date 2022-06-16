Woman, 73, found guilty of intentionally splashing hot soup on fellow tenant

SINGAPORE - She could not get along with a fellow tenant in their Jalan Besar home and the two women often squabbled with each other.

Yeap Kim Ngoh, now 73, was then in a relationship with the landlord of the property, and the prosecution said that previously, there was "an indication" that the other resident, Ms Jin Pingping, was also his girlfriend.

"This complicated matters between the parties," added Deputy Public Prosecutor Joseph Gwee. Ms Jin's age and that of the landlord were not disclosed in court documents.

Tension between the two women came to a head on Feb 4, 2020, when Yeap, a Malaysian, splashed some hot soup on Ms Jin, injuring her.

The court heard that Ms Jin, who was not working at the time, was in pain for about a month following the incident.

After a trial, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt on Thursday (June 16) found Yeap guilty of using a heated substance to voluntarily hurt her victim.

According to court documents, both women were tenants of a living area above a shophouse in Jalan Besar.

The DPP said in his submissions: "There was some tension between the pair since they got to know (each) another, and the evidence from both parties is that they would avoid each other to avoid getting into quarrels.

"Both have testified that these quarrels would also be fairly frequent but the disagreements were limited to verbal disputes."

He said that on the night of Feb 4, 2020, Yeap quarrelled with Ms Jin over the use of the cooking area. At the time, Yeap was cooking some seafood soup in a metal pot.

During the trial, Ms Jin, who was living in the property with her grandchild at the time of the incident, testified that she was walking past Yeap towards a toilet when she felt some hot soup on her back.

The prosecutor told Judge Chay: "Jin was shocked and angered, and both she and the accused got into a loud argument again, where (the landlord) and other tenants came in to separate the parties."