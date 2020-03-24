Woman, 71, dies in carpark accident in Holland Drive

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an accident in which a 71-year-old woman was killed.

The police said that they were alerted on Saturday at 12.51pm to an accident in a carpark near Block 44, Holland Drive, where the female pedestrian was found unconscious and taken to National University Hospital in a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

She died after arriving at the hospital and the driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the woman was a tailor for more than a decade at Holland Drive Market and Food Centre.

Her husband, Mr Liu Ai Xiao, 74, told the newspaper that their son, who works in the United Kingdom, will not be able to attend her funeral as he would have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice if he returns to Singapore.

A witness at the market told Lianhe Wanbao the woman was hit by a white van as it reversed into a parking lot. Many people rushed over to help her but she was unconscious and her arm was crushed.

The police are investigating the accident.

Jean Iau