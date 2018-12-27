Woman, 61, tasered after attacking neighbour's flat

A 61-year-old woman who was filmed hitting the gate and windows of an apartment with a chopper, and then got tasered by the police, was arrested early on Christmas morning on Tuesday.

The police said yesterday that the woman had gone to her neighbour's unit in Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 to complain about the noise level.

The neighbour then called the police.

When police officers arrived at the scene around 4am, the woman was striking the gate and windows of the flat with a chopper.

The officers repeatedly instructed her to drop the chopper but she refused, after which a police officer used a Taser on her.

Said a police spokesman: "A police officer eventually deployed one cycle of Taser on the woman as she continued to act violently and refused to cooperate, endangering her personal safety and that of others."

After getting tasered, the police said she fell to the ground and dropped the chopper, but she was able to pick herself up and continued to resist arrest.

The police said the officers did not taser her again due to her age and because she was no longer armed.

They also did not forcibly arrest her, but advised her to cooperate with the police.

She eventually complied and was arrested for criminal intimidation.

The woman was taken to Sengkang General Hospital where a doctor said she was unhurt. She was released on police bail on the same day.

A 5½ -minute video of the incident was uploaded on YouTube by user CoinPusher Love on Tuesday.

The video, taken from inside the neighbour's apartment, shows the woman smashing the unit's glass windows with a chopper.

She is also heard shouting at the police and the people inside the apartment.

A shorter version of the video was shared on the Facebook page of alternative news website All Singapore Stuff at 4.20pm yesterday.

It quickly went viral, amassing more than 1,000 comments and getting shared more than 11,000 times in two hours.

Police investigations are ongoing.