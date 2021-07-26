Wife pledged wedding necklace if husband spared death sentence, tattooed his name on forearm

SINGAPORE - When Madam S Veluthai learned in 2018 that husband Murugan was sentenced to the gallows, she pledged in prayer to donate the gold Thali necklace she had worn for more than 25 years to a Hindu temple, if he were spared.

Earlier this month, her prayer was answered when the prosecution amended the charge and Murugan pleaded guilty to a non-capital offence, following which he was jailed for 12 years.

The Thali is traditionally tied round the neck of the bride by the groom during the ceremonial wedding rites carried out by a Hindu priest, and is worn for as long the marriage lasts, she said.

"We intend to get another Thali as a sign of renewal for his new lease of life, and say our prayers together after his release," she said in Tamil.

Murugan, who has been in jail since 2015, expects to be out in about 18 months, subject to remission, for good conduct.

The Straits Times met Madam Veluthai, 50, last week when she took time off as a cleaner in Tuas to come to a lawyer's office at The Adelphi. She said she wanted to personally express her gratitude to her lawyers Thangavelu, Ms Jerrie Tan and Ms B Chitra.

"This has been a journey of many tears to happiness," she added, having faithfully visited her husband since he was jailed in 2015.

The mother of five children - aged between 26 and 10 - and three grandchildren has been unable to return her family home in Ulu Tiram, Johor, since the border closure due to Covid-19 last year.

Madam Veluthai is eager for her next prison visit as she wants to show something special to her husband.

She has had his name recently tattooed on her right forearm.

"It means a lot to me," she said, with a broad smile.