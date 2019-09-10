Wife bribed tenant to get fund transaction details, says mistress

The woman who is being sued for $2 million by her former lover told the High Court yesterday that the businessman's wife had bribed her tenant to get access to her bank book.

That was how the man's wife, Madam Chong Lee Yee, had found out about the exact amounts of money that Mr Toh Eng Tiah, 55, had given her, said Ms Angelina Jiang, 33.

She was testifying on the fifth day of the hearing in Mr Toh's suit to get back $2 million he had paid her between December 2016 and March 2017.

Mr Toh, who owns three recycling companies, says the money was a loan, while Ms Jiang says it was a gift.

They had both signed a loan agreement for $2 million on March 24, 2017, after Mr Toh paid her an advance of more than $1 million.

He then paid her another $872,000.

Ms Jiang contended that Mr Toh suggested they sign the agreement as a ploy to placate his wife, who had found out that he had given large sums of money to Ms Jiang.

According to her testimony, Mr Toh had told her that Madam Chong was making things difficult for him.

He had claimed that he needed the agreement to show his wife that Ms Jiang genuinely loved him and was not just after his money.

Yesterday, Ms Jiang also testified that Mr Toh told her that Madam Chong was collecting evidence of an extramarital affair as the couple were going through a divorce, reported Shin Min Daily News.

With the help of one of Ms Jiang's tenants - known only as Anson - Madam Chong found out how much Mr Toh had paid Ms Jiang.

Under the pretext of checking whether his rent had been transferred into Ms Jiang's bank account, Anson got Ms Jiang's maid to show him her employer's bank book, she testified.

Ms Jiang said Anson then took photos of the pages of her bank book and showed the transaction details to Madam Chong.

Ms Jiang said she did not know that this had happened until Mr Toh and her maid told her about it.

Mr Toh's lawyer, Mr Anthony Lee, put it to Ms Jiang that she was making up the story, but she maintained that it was true.

Mr Lee also produced photos of text messages that Madam Chong had taken off Mr Toh's phone.

He pointed out that the messages contained promises to return the money to Mr Toh, but Ms Jiang denied sending the messages.