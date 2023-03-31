WhatsApp group administrator jailed for sending out sexually explicit videos of children

SINGAPORE - A man who was an administrator of a WhatsApp group when he sent out 17 clips involving child sexual abuse was jailed for 18 months and two weeks on Friday.

Sri Lankan Hindakumbure Charindu Dilshan Rajapaksha, 30, who was married and has a three-year-old child, had pleaded guilty on March 2 to various offences that included distributing child abuse material.

The prosecution had said then: “The contents of these clips scrape the very pits of depravity. They involve children being raped, possibly being trafficked into sex, and in one clip a pre-pubescent child (was) filmed having sex with a farmyard animal.”

A 25-year-old Sri Lankan man, who was linked to the case, was sentenced to a month’s jail in February 2022.

Hindakumbure’s case was the second one involving child pornography this week.

On Tuesday, Ansari Abdul Amin, 36, was jailed for two years for downloading more than 13,600 files of such material.

In Hindakumbure’s case, the prosecution said he had come to Singapore to study hospitality management. His arrival date was not disclosed.

Between 2019 and early 2020, the Sri Lankan and his six roommates created a group on WhatsApp.

He was one of seven administrators and other Sri Lankans were invited to join the group.

Hindakumbure distributed 943 obscene films in the group chat between March 16 and July 26, 2020.

These included videos of adults engaging in sexual activities with one another.

Seventeen video files showed children engaging in sexual activities.