Websites that charge up to $100 for help with SG Arrival Card submission spring up

Websites offering to assist travellers with their submission for the SG Arrival Card - which they need to enter Singapore - have been popping up, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has told The Straits Times.

All travellers, including Singaporeans, must include their health declaration, among other requirements, in their submission, as part of ICA's border control measures in response to the pandemic.

Submission via the official SG Arrival Card e-Service is free, but some portals, which are hosted overseas, charge as much as $100 for their assistance.

These websites display photographs of popular Singapore landmarks such as the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum, which may mislead travellers into believing they are affiliated to the Government or authorised to provide such services.

But these portals are not phishing sites and they provide a legitimate service for a fee, said Mr Jonathan Kok, a technology lawyer at Withers KhattarWong.

However, there is still a risk that personal particulars users provide to these websites such as their passport number or credit card details may be misused.

Mr Kok said: "For instance, someone can use this information and open online accounts with financial institutions or e-commerce sites or commit fraud in that individual's name, resulting in that individual incurring loss, reputational damage and emotional distress over the misuse of his identity."

ICA said it is aware of 12 websites advertising these services for a fee. It does not support or endorse these services and is not affiliated with them.

"The submission is free of charge and takes approximately three to 10 minutes. There is thus no need to seek professional assistance to fill in the SG Arrival Card," added the authority.

Some of these websites claim that they can provide e-mail support and assistance by travel experts in languages such as Russian, French and Korean.

They also offer to help travellers review their submission to avoid having missing information.