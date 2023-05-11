Wealthy widow’s children tussle over appointment of deputies to manage her affairs

SINGAPORE - Two children of an 84-year-old widow with severe Alzheimer’s disease, who are tussling for control of their parents’ wealth, faced off in court over who should be appointed as their mother’s deputy to manage her properties and affairs.

Ms J, 52, the third of four children, argued that she was most suitable to be the deputy, as she was her parents’ personal assistant and knew what they wished to do with their properties, assets and investments.

She said she had always been the one taking care of their mother, and that her proposed co-deputy, lawyer Low Seow Ling, has had a longstanding reputation as a professional deputy.

Her older brother Mr T, 59, argued for chartered accountant Lau Chin Huat, who is also a professional deputy, to be appointed instead.

Mr T, who described his mother as a “vengeful woman” who “married for monetary reason”, argued that given the acrimonious relationship among the siblings, it was best to appoint a professional deputy.

Professional deputies can be appointed by the court to make decisions on behalf of an individual who has lost the mental capacity to so do.

On Thursday, the High Court allowed Ms J’s application to be appointed as her mother’s deputy and dismissed Mr T’s application.

Justice Choo Han Teck also granted Mr T’s application to revoke his mother’s lasting power of attorney (LPA) made on Jan 10, 2019.

The judge found that she had lost her mental capacity by then, when she appointed her husband and Ms J as her donees to make decisions on her behalf.

In his written judgment, Justice Choo said the fact that Ms J has been looking after her mother’s well-being was good enough for her to continue.

And given that there are more legal wrangles to follow, appointing Ms J to safeguard her mother’s financial interests may also act as a counterbalance to Mr T, said the judge.

In July 2020, the siblings’ father signed an LPA appointing Mr T as his sole donee, to make decisions on his behalf over his personal welfare, property and affairs.

The patriarch, who died at age 92 in February 2021, left a will that has not yet been proved, and may be the subject of the next litigation, noted the judge.

The widow has a legal claim against her husband’s estate for unpaid salary, loans and accrued director’s fees, amounting to about $1.85 million.

Ms J argued that her mother was entitled to the money, but Mr T said that his sister was making claims in their mother’s name.