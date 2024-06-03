‘We were not sure if the person was alive’: Cop who helped find tortured teen held in hotel room

SINGAPORE - All the police officers had to go on in 2022 was an online post of a teenage boy, who has low IQ, being held and abused in a hotel room.

His younger sister had called the police on Jan 25 after seeing a photo on social media of her brother, then 19, being assaulted.

Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Andrew Koh and his team from Clementi Police Division were among the 50-plus officers who worked overnight, canvassing more than 10 hotels near the teen’s last known location to find and rescue him.

ASP Koh said he remembers how stressful it was in their race against time to find the youth, whose sister told the police he had not been home for two weeks. “I felt a sense of pressure. We were not sure if the person was still alive,” he told The Straits Times.

“We will never know until we exhaust the leads. Each hotel checked and cleared meant we were one step closer to saving the victim,” added ASP Koh, who was attached to Clementi from 2020 to early 2023. He was posted to Jurong Police Division in April 2023.

The victim was found at the Arton Boutique Hotel in Lavender on Jan 26, 2022, in critical condition, having suffered chemical and cigarette butt burns, fractures and extensive head injuries.

The police arrested a 21-year-old man, a woman, 20, and two girls, aged 16. During their trials, they claimed he had made sexual advances on one of the girls.

From Jan 17 to 26, he had been scalded by boiling water, slapped, punched, kicked and had his arms cut with a razor blade. His captors also made him drink urine, and contaminated his Milo drink with faeces and added baby powder and perfume to his nasi lemak.

Clementi Police Division’s role in this case contributed to it being named Best Land Division – its third win in a row – at the Police Day Parade on June 3, 2024.

This is the 12th time it has been named Best Land Division, holding the title for four years straight from 2001 to 2004 – setting a record for both achievements.

Its commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Serene Chiu received the award from Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean at the Home Team Academy on June 3.

The division, which has around 650 officers, is responsible for 390,000 residents, including those on Sentosa and Jurong Island. It also safeguards VivoCity, the largest shopping mall in Singapore, dormitories and estates like Redhill and Jurong East.