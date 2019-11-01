Warrant officer guilty of instigating rash act

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) first warrant officer has become the third person to be convicted in a ragging case that led to the death of full-time national serviceman Kok Yuen Chin, 22.

Second Principal District Judge Victor Yeo yesterday found Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, 36, guilty of instigating Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, 34, a staff sergeant, to commit a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide by telling him to push Corporal Kok into a 12m-deep pump well at the Tuas View Fire Station on May 13 last year. Cpl Kok drowned after Nur Fatwa pushed him in.

Two men involved in the case pleaded guilty earlier to their offences.

Nur Fatwa was sentenced to one year and four weeks in jail last October while Adighazali Suhaimi, 33, a staff sergeant, was jailed for a month in December last year.

Two others - Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer - have claimed trial and their cases are still pending.

On the day of the incident, most of the officers on duty at the fire station had gathered in the control room for a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Cpl Kok's impending completion of national service.

Some officers then lifted Cpl Kok and carried him to the pump well across the yard.

Nur Fatwa had earlier testified during the trial that Farid told him to push Cpl Kok into the pump well.

Yesterday, Judge Yeo said: "I do find Fatwa to be a credible witness (and his) testimony contained a ring of truth."

Farid, who is represented by lawyer Vinit Chhabra, is now out on bail of $15,000. His mitigation and sentencing will take place on Nov 20.

The judge noted that when station commander Huang Weikang found out about the incident, Nur Fatwa "readily admitted" that he had pushed Cpl Kok and that Farid had told him to do so.

Judge Yeo also noted that Farid, who was nearby at the time, did not say anything in response.

The judge highlighted that Farid and Nur Fatwa had been good friends, and added: "There is no reason for Fatwa to falsely implicate Farid."

The defence had earlier stated that no one else heard Farid telling Nur Fatwa to push Cpl Kok.

Judge Yeo said this did not mean that Nur Fatwa was not telling the truth .

He added that with the "rowdiness" taking place at the time, it was "not unexpected" that no one else heard Farid talking to Nur Fatwa in a voice that was "between whispering and a normal talking tone".

For abetting a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide, he can be jailed for up to five years and fined.