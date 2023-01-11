Warrant of arrest issued against girl who allegedly poured boiling water on man with special needs

SINGAPORE - A warrant of arrest has been issued against a teenage girl who allegedly ganged up with others in a hotel room to attack a 19-year-old man with special needs.

It was issued on Tuesday after the 17-year-old girl, who allegedly poured boiling water on the man, failed to turn up in court for her pre-trial conference.

The victim had been found in critical condition after he was tormented from Jan 17 to 25, 2022.

He was then taken to hospital and warded for about 10 days. Court documents did not disclose his current condition.

The girl, who cannot be named as those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act, is accused of one count each of drug consumption and voluntarily causing hurt to the man by using a heated substance.

The girl and one Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 22, allegedly poured boiling water on the 19-year-old man, causing burns to his scalp, face and back.

They are accused of committing the offence in a room at the Arton Boutique Hotel in Tyrwhitt Road, near Lavender Street, at around 8am on Jan 19, 2022.

She is also accused of consuming methamphetamine on or before Aug 11, 2022.

Shahfakhry’s case is pending, and he is accused of committing multiple offences involving the man.

On at least three occasions between Jan 17 and 25, 2022, he allegedly used a lighter to burn the man’s neck, back and hand.

Around the same period, Shahfakhry is also said to have punched, slapped and kicked the victim on at least 14 occasions.

He is also accused of using items, such as a dustpan, to hit the victim who suffered injuries including facial fractures.

On Jan 18, 2022, he allegedly slashed the man’s hands and legs with a razor blade.

Shahfakhry and the girl are accused of pouring boiling water on the man the next day.

He also allegedly mixed his faeces into the victim’s Milo and tainted his nasi lemak with baby powder and perfume that day.